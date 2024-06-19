Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/19/24: Trump, California Reparations, Car Salesman Lies, AI Beauty Pageants, Consumerism is Cooling, Golden Bachelorette, Bacon Pancakes Bird

Published on June 19, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Press goes crazy over Trump’s comments about Biden and cocaine

Donald Trump Campaigns For President In Racine, Wisconsin Source:Getty

2. California’s Reparations Dream Faces Stark Reality

California U.S. State flag, cotton fabric material wide flag wallpaper Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

California’s Reparations Dream Faces Stark Reality (msn.com)

3. Biggest lies told by car salesman

Envisioning the drive ahead Source:Getty

4. The world’s first AI beauty pageant points to a dystopian future

Businessman wearing VR to meta touching zoom in or out with data. Contrivance. Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

The world’s first AI beauty pageant points to a dystopian future – Fast Company

5. Consumerism is Cooling

credit purse character cartoon vector illustration Source:Getty

6. U.S. says it doesn’t know what Netanyahu is talking about after he attacks Biden for ‘withholding weapons’

ISRAEL-POLITICS-HISTORY-ANNIVERSARY Source:Getty

reference:

reference:

U.S. says it doesn’t know what Netanyahu is talking about after he attacks Biden for ‘withholding weapons’ (msn.com)

7. Golden Bachelorette chat on WIBC..yes

Old woman warming up herself in a cold winter day Source:Getty

 

reference:

The Golden Bachelorette’s Joan Vassos Refuses To Settle As She Reveals Relationship Requirements (screenrant.com)

8. Bacon Pancakes Bird

Listen: 

Trending
fire trucks
Ryan Hedrick

UPDATE: Multiple Fires in Indianapolis Ruled Arson, Says IFD

Dave Calabro Retiring
Wes Woodward

WTHR’s Calabro Retiring From TV at the End of the Year

Delphi Judge Fran Gull
Kurt Darling

Delphi Defense Will Call Judge Gull As Witness, Says She Must Recuse Herself

Dillinger Grave
Editorial Staff

Digging Up Dillinger : New Project By John Dillinger’s Great-Nephew

Indy Eleven fans at CC building
Kurt Darling

City-County Council Approves 2nd Stadium Tax District For Mayor’s MLS Proposal

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close