Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/18/24: KJP, 90s Mall Lady, Marge Simpson, Fed Rates, Anti-Sex beds at the Olympics, Airplane Etiquette

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. KJP says videos of feeble Biden are “Cheap Fakes”
Listen:
2. This mall information lady was Google before GoogleSource:Getty
reference:
v16m-default.tiktokcdn-us.com/d944036bab3c811961ceedcf7f6c167d/6671c0e1/video/tos/useast5/tos-useast5-ve-0068c002-tx/ocnosmnzfABHgNDZEBVJcZIgqFRfNZNJiSEQD0/?a=1988&bti=NDU3ZjAwOg%3D%3D&ch=0&cr=3&dr=0&lr=tiktok_m&cd=0%7C0%7C1%7C&cv=1&br=1276&bt=638&cs=0&ds=3&ft=4bBsyMzm8Zmo0.yK9-4jVzhWQpWrKsd.&mime_type=video_mp4&qs=0&rc=O2Q6aTNkMzo5N2U5ZTVkPEBpM21vPG45cjlnczMzZzczNEBjYzUyNl8uNV8xXjNfLmBfYSNxL2ozMmRjYmZgLS1kMS9zcw%3D%3D&vvpl=1&l=20240618111516C86A86169D8D4D018AD1&btag=e00090000
3. Mummy’s unearthed coffin features ‘unreal’ depiction of beloved ‘Simpsons’ characterSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Mummy’s unearthed coffin features ‘unreal’ depiction of beloved ‘Simpsons’ character (msn.com)
4. When will the Fed Rates drop?Source:Getty
Listen:
5. Olympic “anti-sex” beds are back, but athletes can still get it onSource:Getty
Olympic “anti-sex” beds are back, but athletes can still get it on | Offside (dailyhive.com)
6. The 5 states with the best and worst airplane etiquette in the USSource:Getty
reference:
The 5 states with the best and worst airplane etiquette in the US (msn.com)