Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/18/24: KJP, 90s Mall Lady, Marge Simpson, Fed Rates, Anti-Sex beds at the Olympics, Airplane Etiquette

Published on June 18, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. KJP says videos of feeble Biden are “Cheap Fakes”

Listen: 

2. This mall information lady was Google before Google

411 Source:Getty

 

reference:

v16m-default.tiktokcdn-us.com/d944036bab3c811961ceedcf7f6c167d/6671c0e1/video/tos/useast5/tos-useast5-ve-0068c002-tx/ocnosmnzfABHgNDZEBVJcZIgqFRfNZNJiSEQD0/?a=1988&bti=NDU3ZjAwOg%3D%3D&ch=0&cr=3&dr=0&lr=tiktok_m&cd=0%7C0%7C1%7C&cv=1&br=1276&bt=638&cs=0&ds=3&ft=4bBsyMzm8Zmo0.yK9-4jVzhWQpWrKsd.&mime_type=video_mp4&qs=0&rc=O2Q6aTNkMzo5N2U5ZTVkPEBpM21vPG45cjlnczMzZzczNEBjYzUyNl8uNV8xXjNfLmBfYSNxL2ozMmRjYmZgLS1kMS9zcw%3D%3D&vvpl=1&l=20240618111516C86A86169D8D4D018AD1&btag=e00090000

3. Mummy’s unearthed coffin features ‘unreal’ depiction of beloved ‘Simpsons’ character

Celebration Of The 600th Episode Of "The Simpsons" - Couch Gag Virtual Reality Experience Source:Getty

Listen:

 

reference:

Mummy’s unearthed coffin features ‘unreal’ depiction of beloved ‘Simpsons’ character (msn.com)

4. When will the Fed Rates drop?

Markets Await Fed Interest Rate Announcement And Inflation Numbers Source:Getty

Listen:

5. Olympic “anti-sex” beds are back, but athletes can still get it on

Landmarks Around Paris Ahead Of The Summer Olympics Source:Getty

 

Olympic “anti-sex” beds are back, but athletes can still get it on | Offside (dailyhive.com)

6. The 5 states with the best and worst airplane etiquette in the US

Cathay Pacific recovers the direct flight between Hong Kong and Barcelona Source:Getty

 

reference:

The 5 states with the best and worst airplane etiquette in the US (msn.com)

