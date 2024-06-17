Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/17/24: Donald Trump, Kathy Hochul, Heatwave, Waste Management Making Coin, Woman’s rules to date her, Janet Yellen, Biden – Trump debate rules, Rob Kendall

Published on June 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz 

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Trump visits black church in Detroit

Turning Point: The People's Convention in Michigan Source:Getty

reference:

Donald Trump’s Crowd at Black Detroit Church Raises Eyebrows – Newsweek

2. Gov. Hochul doesn’t realize the irony here

Governor Kathy Hochul speaks to press after her announcement... Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Gov. Hochul considering a face mask ban on New York City subways, citing antisemitic acts (msn.com)

3. How do you guys deal with heat?

First Heatwave Of The Season Hits Athens Source:Getty

4. Waste Management making bank

Stack of coins,piggy bank and model house-concept of money saving Source:Getty

 

reference:

Pennsylvania waste management facility collects millions of dollars worth of tossed out coins | Fox Business

5. Woman’s requirements to “date” her

Portrait of young businesswoman with straight hairstyle wear trendy smart casual outfit isolated on white background stock photo Source:Getty

Listen:

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/heat-waste-management-making-bank-womans-rules-to

reference:

I’m a hot virgin at 33 — I have 12 rules for a guy before I’ll have sex with him (nypost.com)

6. Janet Yellen tells us the economy is well when we know it isn’t

7. CNN publishes the rules for the Trump – Biden debate

President Donald J. Trump... Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

1st Biden-Trump debate will include microphone muting, coin flip and more (msn.com)

8. Rob Kendall joins the show to talk about Micah Beckwith victory

WIBC host Rob Kendall as Donald Trump.

Listen:

Trending
Nine Police Stabbed
Staff

Nine People Stabbed on Indy’s NW Side, Arrest Made

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
John Herrick

Fatal Accident in Greenfield Kills Indianapolis Man

Micah Beckwith 11 items
Producer Karl

Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 6/17/24: Evan Gershkovich, Joe Biden, Sexiest Jobs, Man sues Apple for ruining his marriage, What MN police can’t ask, Micah Beckwith win, Precrastination, Upside down at the amusement park

The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.
Sam Fritz

$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Mooresville

Closeup of wedding rings on a mirrored surface
Casey Daniels

A black wedding band on a man’s right hand means WHAT?

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close