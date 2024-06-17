Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/17/24: Donald Trump, Kathy Hochul, Heatwave, Waste Management Making Coin, Woman’s rules to date her, Janet Yellen, Biden – Trump debate rules, Rob Kendall

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Trump visits black church in DetroitSource:Getty
Donald Trump’s Crowd at Black Detroit Church Raises Eyebrows – Newsweek
2. Gov. Hochul doesn’t realize the irony hereSource:Getty
Gov. Hochul considering a face mask ban on New York City subways, citing antisemitic acts (msn.com)
3. How do you guys deal with heat?Source:Getty
4. Waste Management making bankSource:Getty
Pennsylvania waste management facility collects millions of dollars worth of tossed out coins | Fox Business
5. Woman’s requirements to “date” herSource:Getty
I’m a hot virgin at 33 — I have 12 rules for a guy before I’ll have sex with him (nypost.com)
6. Janet Yellen tells us the economy is well when we know it isn’t
7. CNN publishes the rules for the Trump – Biden debateSource:Getty
1st Biden-Trump debate will include microphone muting, coin flip and more (msn.com)
8. Rob Kendall joins the show to talk about Micah Beckwith victory
