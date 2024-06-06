Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/16/24: Joe Biden goes woke during D-Day Anniversary, Indiana Income, Thursday Music Moment, Stop sending your kids to public schools

Published on June 6, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Joe Biden goes woke during D-Day Anniversary

D-Day 80th Anniversary Ceremony At Normandy American Ceremony Source:Getty

Listen:

2. Study: Indiana Ranked 32nd In Overall Income

Indiana under the microscope (flat design) Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Study: Indiana Ranked 32nd In Overall Income (wibc.com)

3. “Tempted” by Squeeze

 
ALBUM – East Side Story
YEAR – 1981

4. Stop sending your kids to public schools

Listen:

You understand, these teachers are asking for a fight – https://x.com/realchrisrufo/status/1798459712327106857?s=51&t=7M1GkVlBGTW7WxpsBfd8uA

….I mean, you understand it, right? – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/new-jersey-antisemitism-east-brunswick/2024/06/05/id/1167611/

….stop sending your kids to public schools. But before you do, fight.

