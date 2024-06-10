Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/10/24: European elections, US Olympic Swim trials, Indy Businesses concerned about Hogsett’s betrayal of the Indy Eleven? James Carville, Gretchen Whitmer

Published on June 10, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Parties on the political right surge in European Parliament elections

FRANCE-POLITICS-EMMANUEL-MACRON-TV-BROADCAST Source:Getty

Far-right parties surge in European Parliament elections | Watch (msn.com)

2. US Olympic Swimming trials at Lucas Oil

NFL SCOUTING COMBINE Source:WIBC Radio

3. Tony asks Gerry Dick if the Indianapolis business community is concerned about Joe Hogsett’s shady maneuvering to get an MLS team

Representative Joe Hogsett Source:Getty

4. Toyota lost over $15 billion in market value last week after being caught falsifying tests

Crash test to study about wrong-way drivers Source:Getty

Toyota lost over $15 billion in market value last week after being caught falsifying tests (msn.com)

5. James Carville regrets that Biden is running for re-election

US-CLINTON-CARVILLE Source:Getty

 

 

6. Gretchen Whitmer spends more time bashing Trump and Kennedy, and less time endorsing Biden

2023 Clinton Global Initiative Source:Getty

