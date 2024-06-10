Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 6/10/24: European elections, US Olympic Swim trials, Indy Businesses concerned about Hogsett’s betrayal of the Indy Eleven? James Carville, Gretchen Whitmer

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Parties on the political right surge in European Parliament electionsSource:Getty
2. US Olympic Swimming trials at Lucas OilSource:WIBC Radio
3. Tony asks Gerry Dick if the Indianapolis business community is concerned about Joe Hogsett’s shady maneuvering to get an MLS teamSource:Getty
4. Toyota lost over $15 billion in market value last week after being caught falsifying testsSource:Getty
5. James Carville regrets that Biden is running for re-electionSource:Getty
6. Gretchen Whitmer spends more time bashing Trump and Kennedy, and less time endorsing BidenSource:Getty
