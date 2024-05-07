Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/7/24: Pacers, Primaries, Joy Reid, US Soldier in Russia, Team Penske, RavIndy, Mecum Auctions, Joe Biden, AOC, Met Gala Riots

Published on May 7, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Pacers loss

Pacers logo on basketball court

2. Primaries today

A photo of a voting booth with American flags

Listen:

3. Joy Reid puts racial spin on why Brittney Griner was detained in Russia

Politicon, Day 1, Los Angeles, USA -29 Jul 2017 Source:Getty

4. Why was this US soldier in Russia? Why was he arrested?

Russian Embassy in Berlin Source:Getty

reference:

Why was this US soldier in Russia? Why was he arrested? – https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/us-soldier-detained-russia-officials-say-rcna150928

5. Team Penske suspends key personnel before Indianapolis 500

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Source:Getty

Kurt Darling joins to discuss

Listen:

reference:

Team Penske suspends key personnel before Indianapolis 500 (msn.com)

6. It’s May. RavIndy and the Mecum Auction

AUTO: MAY 14 IndyCar - Grand Prix of Indianapolis Source:Getty

Listen:

7. Joe Biden is not good at his job

President Biden Hosts Cinco de Mayo Reception At The White House Source:Getty

8. AOC hates brown children

Pro-Palestinian Protests Continue At Columbia University In New York City Source:Getty

9. Met Gala riots

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Street Sightings Source:Getty

Listen:

