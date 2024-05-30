Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/30/24: Merchan Man Crush, Dem from CA is sick of the abuse of children, Thursday Music Moment, Joe Biden

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Andrew Weissmann has a “man crush” on Hush Money Judge Merchan
2. Democrat CA state Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman says she is “done” with the Democrat party protecting violent criminals who abuse children.
3. “My Sharona” by the Knack
ARTIST: The Knack
SONG: My Sharona
YEAR: 1979
4. Biden reaching out to voters, but it may be too lateSource:Getty
Biden now pushing that next president will pick a “couple” of Supreme Court justices – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/joe-biden-supreme-court-justices/2024/05/29/id/1166703/
….he’s hoping he can get the fear vote. Smart move. But I think it’s too late for it.