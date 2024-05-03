Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/3/24: Pacers Win, Fever Tix, Is the vicious 5th race going to affect the general? Sam Ash closing down, White Christians favor Trump, RevIndy Chef Beau MacMillan, Unemployment Up

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Pacers WinSource:Getty
2. Indiana Fever Season to begin. WNBA ticket sales go up 93%, report points to Caitlin Clark as the reasonSource:Getty
WNBA ticket sales go up 93%, report points to Caitlin Clark as the reason – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic | WISH-TV | (wishtv.com)
3. Will the vicious 5th primary race affect the general?
Listen:
4. Sam Ash Music to close all stores, including Castleton locationSource:Getty
reference:
Sam Ash Music to close all stores, including Castleton location – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)
5. GOP hard-liners use rare procedural move to block leadership-backed billSource:Getty
reference:
GOP hard-liners use rare procedural move to block leadership-backed bill | NewsNation (newsnationnow.com)
6. Place this study under DUH.com: White Christians favor Trump, religious ‘nones’ favor Biden: StudySource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Place this study under DUH.com – https://www.newsnationnow.com/religion/white-christians-favor-trump-religious-nones-biden-study/
7. RevIndy Chef Beau MacMillan joins the showSource:Getty
Listen:
8. US Hiring Slows More Than Expected, Unemployment Edges UpSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
US Hiring Slows More Than Expected, Unemployment Edges Up | Barron’s (barrons.com)