Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/3/24: Pacers Win, Fever Tix, Is the vicious 5th race going to affect the general? Sam Ash closing down, White Christians favor Trump, RevIndy Chef Beau MacMillan, Unemployment Up

Published on May 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Pacers Win

Milwaukee Bucks v Indiana Pacers - Game Four Source:Getty

2. Indiana Fever Season to begin. WNBA ticket sales go up 93%, report points to Caitlin Clark as the reason

Indiana Fever Media Day Source:Getty

 

WNBA ticket sales go up 93%, report points to Caitlin Clark as the reason – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic | WISH-TV | (wishtv.com)

3. Will the vicious 5th primary race affect the general?

Victoria Spartz at podium

Listen: 

4. Sam Ash Music to close all stores, including Castleton location

SAM ASH Music Stores Archive Source:Getty

 

reference:

Sam Ash Music to close all stores, including Castleton location – Indianapolis Business Journal (ibj.com)

5. GOP hard-liners use rare procedural move to block leadership-backed bill

Capitol US. Washington DC Source:Getty

 

reference:

GOP hard-liners use rare procedural move to block leadership-backed bill | NewsNation (newsnationnow.com)

6. Place this study under DUH.com: White Christians favor Trump, religious ‘nones’ favor Biden: Study

US-POLITICS-VOTE Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Place this study under DUH.com – https://www.newsnationnow.com/religion/white-christians-favor-trump-religious-nones-biden-study/

7. RevIndy Chef Beau MacMillan joins the show

Celebrities Visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" Source:Getty

Listen:

 

8. US Hiring Slows More Than Expected, Unemployment Edges Up

You're Fired Uncle Sam Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

US Hiring Slows More Than Expected, Unemployment Edges Up | Barron’s (barrons.com)

Trending
Road Rage Shooting Pond
Ryan Hedrick

Arrests Made in Interstate 65 Road Rage Shooting

The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.
Donnie Burgess

Indy Man Wins 2nd Largest Hoosier Lottery Jackpot

Mayor Joe Hogsett speaks
Producer Karl

Joe Hogsett has done damage to the city of Indianapolis

2024 Sundance Film Festival - "Daughters" Premiere
Staff

Jerry Seinfeld Says Woke Culture Ruined TV Comedy

Republican Party logo
Kurt Darling

Goodrich, Spartz Lead Indiana’s Most Expensive Primary

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close