Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/28/24: Cookie Plug, General Hospital Actor Killed, No rate cuts this summer, Chris Murphy

Published on May 28, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. Cookie Plug cultural appropriation?

Image of CookiePlug Products Source:Via Facebook

2. “General Hospital” Actor Johnny Wactor Killed at 37

Celebrity Sightings In Philadelphia - October 29, 2023 Source:Getty

“General Hospital” Actor Johnny Wactor Dead at 37: ‘A Spectacular Human Being’ (msn.com)

Actor killed in LA because LA is not safe – https://nypost.com/2024/05/27/us-news/johnny-wactor-was-shot-dead-protecting-female-co-worker-brother/?utm_campaign=iphone_nyp&utm_source=mail_app

….I guess it could have happened in any city. All the safety in the world won’t prevent bad things from happening. But when lawlessness is endorsed by silence and pro-active policies, this is not surprising. This is a feature, not a bug, of the policies.

3. No rate cuts coming this summer

Man with an empty wallet. Source:Getty

No rate cuts coming this summer – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/05/25/the-fed-probably-wont-deliver-any-interest-rate-cuts-this-summer-.html

4. Chris Murphy is allowing terrorists to thrive

