Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/23/24: Indy 500, KJP, Biden debunked again, Are we in recession? Sean “Diddy” Combs, AOC

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. Indy 500 will go on rain or shineSource:other
2. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says ‘Why should he?’ when asked why Biden isn’t using executive powers to deal with border crisis
3. Another Biden Lie debunked: It was never corporate greedSource:Getty
Another Biden Lie debunked: It was never corporate greed – https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/corporate-greed-fed-study/
4. More than half of Americans believe the US is in a recessionSource:Getty
More than half of Americans believe the US is in a recession – https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/economy-recession-survey/
….technically, it is not. But think of the sentiment as a catch-all. The economy is lousy. Their money is worth less, and they know it.
5. “Higher Ground” by Stevie Wonder
6. Model Kept Clothes From Night Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sexually Assaulted HerSource:Getty
Model Kept Clothes From Night Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sexually Assaulted Her (radaronline.com)
7. AOC: I do not believe that it is constructive to invite PM Netanyahu to a joint address of Congress
