Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/23/24: Indy 500, KJP, Biden debunked again, Are we in recession? Sean “Diddy” Combs, AOC

Published on May 23, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Indy 500 will go on rain or shine

2023 Indy 500 Source:other

Listen:

 

2. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says ‘Why should he?’ when asked why Biden isn’t using executive powers to deal with border crisis

3. Another Biden Lie debunked: It was never corporate greed

President Joe Biden Signs PACT Act Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Another Biden Lie debunked: It was never corporate greed – https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/corporate-greed-fed-study/

4. More than half of Americans believe the US is in a recession

Poor people go bankrupt, empty wallet (no money) in the hands of a man Bankruptcy due to economic downturn, no credit, no emergency savings, crisis, High cost of living in city concept. Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

More than half of Americans believe the US is in a recession – https://www.newsnationnow.com/business/your-money/economy-recession-survey/

….technically, it is not. But think of the sentiment as a catch-all. The economy is lousy. Their money is worth less, and they know it.

5. “Higher Ground” by Stevie Wonder

Song – Higher Ground
Artist – Stevie Wonder
Album – Innervisions
Year – 1973

6. Model Kept Clothes From Night Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sexually Assaulted Her

Sean Combs Attends the Met Museum Gala Source:Getty

 

reference:

Model Kept Clothes From Night Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sexually Assaulted Her (radaronline.com)

7. AOC: I do not believe that it is constructive to invite PM Netanyahu to a joint address of Congress

Listen:

Trending
2024 Disney Upfront
Producer Karl

Tony Katz: Stephen A. Smith, I hope it hurts

Woman Found Dead
Ryan Hedrick

Homicide Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead

Image of CookiePlug Products
Sascha Nixon

New Indy Bakery Accused of Misappropriating Cultures

Severe Weather Chances
Ryan Hedrick

Will Storms Dampen the 108th Indianapolis 500?

Front view of an Earthmover on brownfield.
Donnie Burgess

City of Kokomo Begins Housing Development Project

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close