Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/22/24: FBI Mara Lago Raid, Unified Reich Ad, Doug Boles, Ireland, Norway, and Spain, College Students can’t read, Socialists are just sad

Published on May 22, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. FBI was willing to use deadly force during Mar A Lago raid

FBI raid jacket black uniform Source:Getty

 

reference:

FBI was willing to use deadly force during Mar A Lago raid – https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/fbi-was-prepared-to-use-deadly-force-at-mar-a-lago-raid/ar-BB1mNLPD

2. Tony reacts Unified Reich ad post

Listen:

3. Doug Boles joins show to talk Indy 500

AUTO: JUL 31 NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Source:Getty

Listen:

4. Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognize the State of Palestine.

Listen:

 

5. Green Township should keep fighting. No Communist Chinese owned businesses in America

CHINA-POLITICS-60YEARS-ANNIVERSARY-MILITARY Source:Getty

 

reference:

Green Township should keep fighting. No Communist Chinese owned businesses in America – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/midwest/michigan-china-battery-plant-ruling/

6. College Students can’t read

A confused young Asian student scratches his head while reading a book Source:Getty

 

reference:

Professors say college students refuse to read – https://www.joannejacobs.com/post/college-students-can-t-or-won-t-read-say-profs

7. Socialists are just sad

Listen:

