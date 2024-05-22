Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/22/24: FBI Mara Lago Raid, Unified Reich Ad, Doug Boles, Ireland, Norway, and Spain, College Students can’t read, Socialists are just sad

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
1. FBI was willing to use deadly force during Mar A Lago raidSource:Getty
FBI was willing to use deadly force during Mar A Lago raid – https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/fbi-was-prepared-to-use-deadly-force-at-mar-a-lago-raid/ar-BB1mNLPD
2. Tony reacts Unified Reich ad post
3. Doug Boles joins show to talk Indy 500Source:Getty
4. Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognize the State of Palestine.
5. Green Township should keep fighting. No Communist Chinese owned businesses in AmericaSource:Getty
Green Township should keep fighting. No Communist Chinese owned businesses in America – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/midwest/michigan-china-battery-plant-ruling/
6. College Students can’t readSource:Getty
Professors say college students refuse to read – https://www.joannejacobs.com/post/college-students-can-t-or-won-t-read-say-profs
7. Socialists are just sad
