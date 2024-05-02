Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/2/24: Recalls, Negative Ads in the 5th, Thursday Music Moment, Michael Rapaport

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. We have recalls… FordSource:Getty
reference:
Ford has a tail light recall – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/recalls/ford-pickup-recall-tail-lights/
2. BeefSource:Getty
reference:
Beef recall – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/recalls/ground-beef-recall-e-coli/
3. WalnutsSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Walnut recall – https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/fda-says-multistate-e-coli-outbreak-tied-walnuts
4. The Negative Campaign ads in the 5th are out of control
Listen:
5. Thursday Music Moment “Can’t Stand Losing You” by The Police
Album – Outlandos d’Amour
Year – 1978
Listen:
6. Michael Rapaport ’s sold out comedy shows in Madison, Wisconsin have been cancelled following threats from the pro-terror mob.
Listen: