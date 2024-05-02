Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/2/24: Recalls, Negative Ads in the 5th, Thursday Music Moment, Michael Rapaport

Published on May 2, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. We have recalls… Ford

45th Bangkok International Motor Show. Source:Getty

reference:

Ford has a tail light recall – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/recalls/ford-pickup-recall-tail-lights/

2. Beef

sliced grilled steak served , Picanha Source:Getty

reference:

Beef recall – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/recalls/ground-beef-recall-e-coli/

3. Walnuts

walnut Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Walnut recall – https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/fda-says-multistate-e-coli-outbreak-tied-walnuts

4. The Negative Campaign ads in the 5th are out of control

Listen:

5. Thursday Music Moment “Can’t Stand Losing You” by The Police

Album – Outlandos d’Amour
Year – 1978
 
Listen:

6. Michael Rapaport ’s sold out comedy shows in Madison, Wisconsin have been cancelled following threats from the pro-terror mob.

Listen:

