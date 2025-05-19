Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/19/25: Palm Springs bombing of Fertility Clinic, Josef Newgarden debut as an announcer. Newgarden and Penske violations, Moody’s downgrades US credit rating, Jason Hammer joins to talk Indy 500

Published on May 19, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Palm Springs bombing of Fertility Clinic

2. Josef Newgarden debut as an announcer. Newgarden and Penske violations.

3. Moody's downgrades US credit rating

4. Jason Hammer joins to play "What is that TV Theme Song" and talk Indy 500

