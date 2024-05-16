Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/16/24: The Debates, UC Irvine bigots, Fever viewership, Bar bans those under 30, IN Home Sales up, 10 yr old commits suicide, Thursday Music Moment, Debate Debacle

Published on May 16, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. The debates: Will they even happen?

President Donald J. Trump... Source:Getty

 

reference:

The debates: Will they even happen? – https://www.wsj.com/politics/elections/biden-proposes-presidential-debates-with-trump-but-without-debate-commission-ccb58515?st=0fn75oey13tipkr&reflink=article_gmail_share

2. I guess the bigots and Commies at UC Irvine felt left out of the encampment game

Police Clear Pro-Palestinian Encampment At UC Irvine Source:Getty

3. High viewership for the Fever

Indiana Fever v Connecticut Sun Source:Getty

Listen:

4. To stop violence, a bar is only allowing people over 30 in their establishment on Friday and Saturday night

Happy mature couple dancing in a disco. Source:Getty

 

reference:

To stop violence, a bar is only allowing people over 30 in their establishment on Friday and Saturday night – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/midwest/ohio-pub-drinking-age-30-weekends/

5. Home sales in Indiana rise for first time in over 2 years

Happy Young Hispanic Father and Son In Front of Sold For Sale Real Estate Sign. Source:Getty

 

reference:

Home sales in Indiana rise for first time in over 2 years – https://www.ibj.com/articles/central-indiana-snaps-26-month-streak-of-falling-home-sales

6. 10-Year-Old Commits Suicide Due To Constant Bullying, Parents say.

sad boy doing homework at home next to laptop Source:Getty

Listen:

reference: 

10-Year-Old Sammy Teusch Commits Suicide Due To Constant Bullying, Parents Blame School For Not Taking Action After Multiple Complaints (outlookindia.com)

7. “The Distance” by Cake

Listen:

8. Debate Debacle

President Biden Delivers Remarks From The Rose Garden On His Economic Agenda Source:Getty

Listen:

Will the debates even happen? 

https://www.wsj.com/politics/elections/biden-proposes-presidential-debates-with-trump-but-without-debate-commission-ccb58515?st=0fn75oey13tipkr&reflink=article_gmail_share

Trending
Gavel and Scales of Justice
WISH-TV

Former Employee of Credit Union Sentenced to Federal Prison

Taylor University Photo
John Herrick

How Taylor University Is Growing Enrollment and Bringing in Money

university students at the campus
Casey Daniels

This Indiana town ranked as one of the best big cities for college

Image of Road Rally IPA Beer
Sascha Nixon

New Beer Available at IMS for Indy 500

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close