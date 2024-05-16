Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/16/24: The Debates, UC Irvine bigots, Fever viewership, Bar bans those under 30, IN Home Sales up, 10 yr old commits suicide, Thursday Music Moment, Debate Debacle

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. The debates: Will they even happen?Source:Getty
reference:
The debates: Will they even happen? – https://www.wsj.com/politics/elections/biden-proposes-presidential-debates-with-trump-but-without-debate-commission-ccb58515?st=0fn75oey13tipkr&reflink=article_gmail_share
2. I guess the bigots and Commies at UC Irvine felt left out of the encampment gameSource:Getty
3. High viewership for the FeverSource:Getty
Listen:
4. To stop violence, a bar is only allowing people over 30 in their establishment on Friday and Saturday nightSource:Getty
reference:
To stop violence, a bar is only allowing people over 30 in their establishment on Friday and Saturday night – https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/midwest/ohio-pub-drinking-age-30-weekends/
5. Home sales in Indiana rise for first time in over 2 yearsSource:Getty
reference:
Home sales in Indiana rise for first time in over 2 years – https://www.ibj.com/articles/central-indiana-snaps-26-month-streak-of-falling-home-sales
6. 10-Year-Old Commits Suicide Due To Constant Bullying, Parents say.Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
10-Year-Old Sammy Teusch Commits Suicide Due To Constant Bullying, Parents Blame School For Not Taking Action After Multiple Complaints (outlookindia.com)
7. “The Distance” by Cake
Listen:
8. Debate DebacleSource:Getty
Listen:
Will the debates even happen?
https://www.wsj.com/politics/elections/biden-proposes-presidential-debates-with-trump-but-without-debate-commission-ccb58515?st=0fn75oey13tipkr&reflink=article_gmail_share