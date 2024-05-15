Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/15/24: Joe Biden, KJP, Burritos, Tacos, Joey Mulinaro, Inflation down? Biden challenges Trump to two debates

Published on May 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Joe Biden dismissing polling

US President Joe Biden Source:Getty

2. Reporter asks Karine Jean-Pierre, “Have you considered in the White House that some of President Biden’s recent policy positions could be a turn off to the people that used to like him?”

3. Burritos and Tacos ruled as sandwiches.

mexican food tacos guacamole jalapeno pepper quesadillas nacho tortilla tex-mex cuisine healthy food spiced tomato and onion Source:Getty

Listen:

 

reference:

Judge rules that tacos and burritos are sandwiches – https://www.wishtv.com/news/indiana-news/indiana-judge-rules-tacos-burritos-are-sandwiches/

4. Unites for St. Jude, Hosted by Joey Mulinaro. Joey joins the show

Kentucky Derby 149 Source:Getty

Listen:

Indy Unites for St. Jude, Hosted by Joey Mulinaro – The Vogue

5. Markets up on less than expected Inflation

New York Stock Exchange Opens On Tuesday Morning Source:Getty

Listen:

6. Biden challenges Trump to two debates

Listen:

Trending
US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

Joe Hogsett has found his guy

Ramp Metering
Kurt Darling

Growing Pains: Drivers React To First Full Day Of Ramp Metering

Gas Pump
Casey Daniels

A new Buc-ee’s will be less than 2 hours from Indy

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5 10 items
WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Mexican food funny characters set. Mexico cuisine cute happy face emoticons mascot collection. Smiling burrito, taco.
Producer Karl

Fort Wayne Judge has ruled tacos and burritos are sandwiches

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close