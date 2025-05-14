Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/14/25: Why would McCordsville want to limit events?, Trump visits Qater, Inflation down, Tony was a big fan of Bevery Hills 90210
1. Why would McCordsville want to limit events?
Why would McCordsville want to limit events? – https://wibc.com/623344/daniels-vineyard-winery-asking-community-for-support/
2. Trump visits Qater
… and he’s taking the plane
3. Trump Lifts Sanctions on Syria
Trump lifts sanctions on Syria – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/ahmad-al-sharaa-donald-trump-syria/2025/05/13/id/1210768/
…. Syria is now run by a terrorist mob. Unless they’re going to put in a government that doesn’t kill Christians and Druze, I don’t get the benefit here.
…. On his trip to Saudi Arabia – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/may/13/trump-saudi-arabia-heralds-big-plans-middle-east/
4. Inflation down
5. Tony was a fan of Beverly Hills 90210
