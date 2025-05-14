Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/14/25: Why would McCordsville want to limit events?, Trump visits Qater, Inflation down, Tony was a big fan of Bevery Hills 90210

Published on May 14, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Why would McCordsville want to limit events?

Why would McCordsville want to limit events? – https://wibc.com/623344/daniels-vineyard-winery-asking-community-for-support/

2. Trump visits Qater

… and he’s taking the plane

3. Trump Lifts Sanctions on Syria

Trump Lifts Sanctions on Syria
Source: Getty

Trump lifts sanctions on Syria – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/ahmad-al-sharaa-donald-trump-syria/2025/05/13/id/1210768/

…. Syria is now run by a terrorist mob. Unless they’re going to put in a government that doesn’t kill Christians and Druze, I don’t get the benefit here.

…. On his trip to Saudi Arabia – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/may/13/trump-saudi-arabia-heralds-big-plans-middle-east/

4. Inflation down

5. Tony was a fan of Beverly Hills 90210

