Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/14/25: Why would McCordsville want to limit events?, Trump visits Qater, Inflation down, Tony was a big fan of Bevery Hills 90210

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Why would McCordsville want to limit events? – https://wibc.com/623344/daniels-vineyard-winery-asking-community-for-support/

3. Trump Lifts Sanctions on Syria

Source: Getty

Trump lifts sanctions on Syria – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/ahmad-al-sharaa-donald-trump-syria/2025/05/13/id/1210768/

…. Syria is now run by a terrorist mob. Unless they’re going to put in a government that doesn’t kill Christians and Druze, I don’t get the benefit here.

…. On his trip to Saudi Arabia – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/may/13/trump-saudi-arabia-heralds-big-plans-middle-east/