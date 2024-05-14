Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/14/24: Trump Hush Money Trial, Joe Biden, Doug Boles from IMS, Inflation, Biden Incompetence, MLS Deal

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Mike Johnson to attend Trump Hush Money TrialSource:Getty
2. Cohen is not a trustworthy witnessSource:Getty
3. Biden trying to play both sidesSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Biden is trying to play all sides of the fence: We don’t believe Genocide is occurring in Gaza – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/gaza-genocide/2024/05/13/id/1164543/
4. Doug Boles joins the show to talk about Sonsio Grand Prix and upcoming Indy 500Source:Getty
Listen:
5. Wholesale inflation surges again, PPI shows. Inflation still sticky.Source:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Wholesale inflation surges again, PPI shows. Inflation still sticky. – MarketWatch
6. Biden’s Incompetence Is Outstripping Voters’ Fear Of TrumpSource:other
Biden’s Incompetence Is Outstripping Voters’ Fear Of Trump (thefederalist.com)
7. Is the new Hogsett MLS deal on the “Up and Up”?Source:WIBC Radio
Listen: