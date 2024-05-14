Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/14/24: Trump Hush Money Trial, Joe Biden, Doug Boles from IMS, Inflation, Biden Incompetence, MLS Deal

Published on May 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Mike Johnson to attend Trump Hush Money Trial

US-VOTING Source:Getty

2. Cohen is not a trustworthy witness

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP Source:Getty

3. Biden trying to play both sides

President Biden Hosts White House Reception Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, And Pacific Islander Heritage Month Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Biden is trying to play all sides of the fence: We don’t believe Genocide is occurring in Gaza – https://www.newsmax.com/world/globaltalk/gaza-genocide/2024/05/13/id/1164543/

 

4. Doug Boles joins the show to talk about Sonsio Grand Prix and upcoming Indy 500

AUTO: MAY 10 NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix Source:Getty

Listen: 

5. Wholesale inflation surges again, PPI shows. Inflation still sticky.

Poor people go bankrupt, empty wallet (no money) in the hands of a man Bankruptcy due to economic downturn, no credit, no emergency savings, crisis, High cost of living in city concept. Source:Getty

Listen: 

reference:

Wholesale inflation surges again, PPI shows. Inflation still sticky. – MarketWatch

6. Biden’s Incompetence Is Outstripping Voters’ Fear Of Trump

Donald Trump and Joe Biden Source:other

Biden’s Incompetence Is Outstripping Voters’ Fear Of Trump (thefederalist.com)

7. Is the new Hogsett MLS deal on the “Up and Up”?

Image of Mayor Hogsett Following Primary Election Results Source:WIBC Radio

Listen:

 

Trending
Indiana state of United States flag on flagpole textile cloth fabric waving on the top sunrise mist fog 3 items
Staff

These Three Indiana Cities Are Among The Safest In The Country

2022 Big Ten Basketball Media Days
John Herrick

Indy Star Columnist Suspended Over Comment Made to Caitlin Clark

US-crime-shooting
Producer Karl

Joe Hogsett has found his guy

Ryan Hedrick

Man Dies in Noblesville Trench Collapse

Graduates connect diplomas and caps on a sunny day.
Editorial Staff

Woman HILARIOUSLY Mispronounces Every Graduates’ Name During Ceremony

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close