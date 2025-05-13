Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/13/25: Trump drug price caps are not a good idea, Tahoe-area high schools to switch to PRO-Trans athletic leagues in CA over transgender policy in NV, US-China Tariffs coming down, but still no deal, Porch party for Tony Katz and the Morning News?

Published on May 13, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Trump drug price caps are not a good idea

2. MSM now reporting about sleepy Joe's decline

3. Tahoe-area high schools to switch to PRO-Trans athletic leagues in CA over transgender policy in NV

4. US-China Tariffs coming down, but still no deal

5. Porch party for Tony Katz and the Morning News?

