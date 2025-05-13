Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 5/13/25: Trump drug price caps are not a good idea, Tahoe-area high schools to switch to PRO-Trans athletic leagues in CA over transgender policy in NV, US-China Tariffs coming down, but still no deal, Porch party for Tony Katz and the Morning News?
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Trump drug price caps are not a good idea
2. MSM now reporting about sleepy Joe's decline
3. Tahoe-area high schools to switch to PRO-Trans athletic leagues in CA over transgender policy in NV
Tahoe-area high schools to switch athletic leagues over transgender policy
4. US-China Tariffs coming down, but still no deal
5. Porch party for Tony Katz and the Morning News?
More from WIBC 93.1 FM