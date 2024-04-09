Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr – 4/9/24: Doug Boles, Raju Chinthala, Rate Cuts, Pamela Whitten

Tony Katz and the Morning News – 3rd Hr:
1. Doug Boles joins the show to talk about yesterday’s eclipse event at IMS and the upcoming Indy 500Source:Getty
2. Raju Chinthala joins the show to talk about his run for Congress in Indiana’s 5thSource:Raju Chinthala
3. Yeah, no rate cuts are comingSource:Getty
Yeah, no rate cuts are coming – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/08/they-cant-get-it-wrong-again-will-the-fed-cut-rates-this-year.html
4. Pamela Whitten facing “no confidence” vote at Indiana UniversitySource:Getty
No Confidence Vote In President & Provost Looms At Indiana University (forbes.com)