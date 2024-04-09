Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr – 4/9/24: Doug Boles, Raju Chinthala, Rate Cuts, Pamela Whitten

Published on April 9, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News – 3rd Hr: 

1. Doug Boles joins the show to talk about yesterday’s eclipse event at IMS and the upcoming Indy 500

2. Raju Chinthala joins the show to talk about his run for Congress in Indiana’s 5th

3. Yeah, no rate cuts are coming

reference:

Yeah, no rate cuts are coming – https://www.cnbc.com/2024/04/08/they-cant-get-it-wrong-again-will-the-fed-cut-rates-this-year.html

4. Pamela Whitten facing “no confidence” vote at Indiana University

reference:

No Confidence Vote In President & Provost Looms At Indiana University (forbes.com)

