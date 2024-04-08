Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr – 4/8/24: Donald Trump, Solar Eclipse, How the Eclipse and Purdue Basketball help our economy, Forrest Gump, Boeing

Published on April 8, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3: 

1. Donald Trump makes the best eclipses

US-SOLAR-ECLIPSE-TRUMP Source:Getty

Listen:

2. Gerry Dick joins the show to talk about the positive effects of the Solar Eclipse and Purdue Basketball on our economy

Man hand holding dollar money isolated on white background with clipping path. Source:Getty

Listen:

3. Forrest Gump’s bench is no longer in Savannah, GA because people were trying to steal it

Forrest Gump's bench Source:Getty

4. Another Boeing Jet problem

Listen:

5. The Sun will come out tomorrow

2017 Solar Eclipse Source:Getty

Be safe, have fun. 

Listen:

 

