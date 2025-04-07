Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/7/25: Tariff fallout, How will the tariffs affect Hoosiers, It’s a bear market, Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama are now Democrat backbenchers

Published on April 7, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. More tariff news

Source: WISH-TV

2. General Motors Lowers Its Growth Expectations Amid Steel And Aluminum Tariffs

3. Markets are down again because of the tariffs. It's a Bear Market

Source: Getty

4. Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi are Dem backbenchers

Source: Getty

Democrats refuse Barack Obama’s election meddling — as former prez’s influence within the desperate party withers

