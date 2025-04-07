Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/7/25: Tariff fallout, How will the tariffs affect Hoosiers, It’s a bear market, Nancy Pelosi and Barack Obama are now Democrat backbenchers
1. More tariff news
2. General Motors Lowers Its Growth Expectations Amid Steel And Aluminum Tariffs
3. Markets are down again because of the tariffs. It's a Bear Market
4. Barack Obama and Nancy Pelosi are Dem backbenchers
Democrats refuse Barack Obama’s election meddling — as former prez’s influence within the desperate party withers
