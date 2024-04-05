Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr – 4/5/24: Indiana State, Covid Fee, Toasted Bread, Princess Cruise Gambling, Mike Braun, Gen Z Flip Phones, Office Bum

Published on April 5, 2024

Craig Collins in for Tony.

Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3: 

1. Kurt Darling joins the show to talk about Indiana State’s loss last night

Kurt Darling Source:Kurt Darling

Listen:

reference:

Seton Hall’s Late Run Ends Indiana State’s Magical Season (wibc.com)

2. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco blasts Covid fee

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party Source:Getty

reference:

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco blasts restaurant fees (nypost.com)

3. Toasted Bread Healthier than White Bread

Yellow realistic toaster with bread on white background Source:Getty

reference:

Doctor shares simple hack to make white bread healthier: ‘This is the life advice I need!’ (msn.com)

4. Princess Cruises Wants to Pay You to gamble

MEXICO-TOURISM-LOS CABOS Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Princess Cruises Wants to Pay You to Test the Casino Food on Its New $1 Billion Ship (msn.com)

5. Mike Braun talks property taxes with Tony

Senate Forges Ahead On Vote For Aid Bill For Israel And Ukraine Source:Getty

Mike Braun talks property taxes with Tony. 

Listen:

6. Gen Z is giving up smartphones for flip phones

Classic retro flip mobile phone in 90s pixel style. Y2K aesthetic element retro cellphone Source:Getty

reference:

Gen Z is giving up smartphones for flip phones — but life without a map app is almost impossible (msn.com)

7. Do you have ‘office bum?’

Heart shaped peach isolated on white. Emoji icon. Clipping path included Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Do you have ‘office bum?’ Nutritionist sounds the alarm on rise in flat posteriors — here’s what you can do (nypost.com)

