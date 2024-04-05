Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr – 4/5/24: Indiana State, Covid Fee, Toasted Bread, Princess Cruise Gambling, Mike Braun, Gen Z Flip Phones, Office Bum

Craig Collins in for Tony.
Tony Katz and the Morning News Hour 3:
1. Kurt Darling joins the show to talk about Indiana State's loss last night
2. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco blasts Covid fee
3. Toasted Bread Healthier than White Bread
4. Princess Cruises Wants to Pay You to gamble
5. Mike Braun talks property taxes with TonySource:Getty
Mike Braun talks property taxes with Tony.
5. Gen Z is giving up smartphones for flip phones
6. Do you have 'office bum?'
