Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/4/25: There is no Trump “Buyer’s Remorse”. It’s made up, South Korean President removed, Trump supporting proxy voting in the House, Is Trump crashing the market on purpose? Dems and their judges are resisting election integrity
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. There is no "Buyer's Remorse". It's made up.
2. South Korea President Yoon removed
3. President Trump breaks with House Speaker Johnson and backs Rep. Anna Paulina Luna’s push to allow proxy voting for new mothers in Congress
4. Is Trump crashing the markets to get Jerome Powell to reduce the Fed rate?
5. Dems and their judges resisting Election Integrity
More from WIBC 93.1 FM