Tony Katz Rundowns

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/3/25: Bernie makes demands on Israel not Hamas, Planned Parenthood funds frozen, State Treasurer Daniel Elliott talks about how the tariffs will affect Indiana, Stocks down because of tariffs, Trump has always been a protectionist

Published on April 3, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Bernie makes demands on Israel, but not on Hamas

2. Planned Parenthood funding frozen

3. Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott joins to talk about how the tariffs will affect the Hoosier State

Source: Getty

4. Stock market is down because of Trump tariffs

5. Trump is and always has been a protectionist

