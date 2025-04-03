Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/3/25: Bernie makes demands on Israel not Hamas, Planned Parenthood funds frozen, State Treasurer Daniel Elliott talks about how the tariffs will affect Indiana, Stocks down because of tariffs, Trump has always been a protectionist
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio Catch the show in its entirety here: Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Bernie makes demands on Israel, but not on Hamas
2. Planned Parenthood funding frozen
3. Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliott joins to talk about how the tariffs will affect the Hoosier State
4. Stock market is down because of Trump tariffs
5. Trump is and always has been a protectionist
More from WIBC 93.1 FM