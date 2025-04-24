Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/24/25: India – Pakistan tensions rise, Ketanji Brown Jackson promotes school choice, Tony goes under the knife today, Is Chipotle the bellwether for the economy
1. Tension rise between India and Pakistan
2. Ketanji Brown Jackson makes the argument for school choice
3. NY and other blue states sue Trump over tariffs
4. Tony going under the knife today.
In honor of that he played “Doctor, Doctor” for the Thursday Music Moment:
5. Is Chipotle the bellwether for the economy
