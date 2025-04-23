Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/23/25: Tara and Matt show while Tony is recovering? The left can’t understand that they’re losing the culture war, Charles Payne not thrilled by the constant on and off tariff announcements by Trump, Jen Psaki admits that MSNBC is left leaning
1. Tara and Matt show while Tony is recovering from surgery?
2. The left can't understand that they're losing the culture war
3. Charles Payne not thrilled by the constant on and off tariff announcements by Trump
4. Jen Psaki admits that MSNBC is left leaning. Then is it a "news" organization?
