Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz Rundowns

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/23/25: Tara and Matt show while Tony is recovering? The left can’t understand that they’re losing the culture war, Charles Payne not thrilled by the constant on and off tariff announcements by Trump, Jen Psaki admits that MSNBC is left leaning

Published on April 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr   PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Tara and Matt show while Tony is recovering from surgery?

2. The left can't understand that they're losing the culture war

The left can't understand that they're losing the culture war
Source: Getty

3. Charles Payne not thrilled by the constant on and off tariff announcements by Trump

4. Jen Psaki admits that MSNBC is left leaning. Then is it a "news" organization?

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close