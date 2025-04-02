Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/2/25: Signal Gate to Gmail Gate, Trump warns the Houthis, It’s “Liberation Day”, How many child actors have been ruined by Disney?

Published on April 2, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr   

1. Moving from Signal Gate to Gmail Gate

2. Trump to Houthis: Stop, or we won't stop

Trump to Houthis: Stop, or we won’t stop – https://pjmedia.com/catherinesalgado/2025/03/31/trump-delivers-deadly-eitheror-to-houthi-terrorists-n4938466

3. Disney actors won't stop destroying their brands

Disney actors won't stop destroying their brands
Source: Getty

Disney actors won’t stop destroying their brands – https://variety.com/2025/film/news/john-boyega-star-wars-white-fans-reject-black-heroes-1236352669/

4. WATCH: Banks Defends Job Cuts, Calls Fired Worker a ‘Clown’

Banks Defends Job Cuts

5. It's "Liberation Day"

It's "Liberation Day"
Source: Getty

6. How many child actors have been ruined by Disney

How many child actors have been ruined by Disney
Source: Getty

