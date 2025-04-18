Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/18/25: Senator Chris Van Hollen meets Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador, Hot Dog in Peep Bun, More Young People Finding Faith, The Walking Dead, What your spouse wants you to watch with her

Published on April 18, 2025

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Senator Chris Van Hollen meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia in El Salvador

2. Would you eat a hot dog in a Peep bun?

3. Karmelo Anthony attorney insults father of murdered son

4. Craig, Matt, and Rob don't know the theme music for The Walking Dead

5. Couple Watching TV and Eating Snacks

