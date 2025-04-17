Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/17/25: Trump deal with Japan, Abrego Garcia’s history with MS13 and Domestic Abuse revealed, Dr Matt Will Part II, Indy Eleven win US Open Cup game, Should Tony star in “Name that Tune” reboot?

Published on April 17, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Trump close to a deal with Japan

2. Abrego Garcia's history with MS13 and domestic violence revealed

despite this, the Dems and the media continue to love him

 

3. Dr Matt Will tears in Property Tax Bill part II

Source: WISH-TV

4. Indy Eleven wins in US Open Cup Round 3

Source: indy eleven

2025 US Open Cup Round 3: Hayden White’s late OT winner sends Indy Eleven past Miami FC

5. Should Tony be in a reboot of "Name that Tune"?

