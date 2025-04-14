Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/14/25: Tariff pause on electronics is temporary, Notre Dame to sell alcohol at games, What kind of pressure can be placed on China? Bill Maher’s meeting with Trump

Published on April 14, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. The electronics tariffs pause is temporary

2. Beginning this fall, Notre Dame will sell alcoholic beverages at concession stands at basketball, football, and hockey games.

3. What pressure can be applied to China?

What pressure can be applied to China?
Source: Getty

4. Bill Maher's meeting with Donald Trump

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close