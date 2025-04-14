Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 4/14/25: Tariff pause on electronics is temporary, Notre Dame to sell alcohol at games, What kind of pressure can be placed on China? Bill Maher’s meeting with Trump
1. The electronics tariffs pause is temporary
2. Beginning this fall, Notre Dame will sell alcoholic beverages at concession stands at basketball, football, and hockey games.
3. What pressure can be applied to China?
4. Bill Maher's meeting with Donald Trump
