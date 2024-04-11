Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr – 4/11/24: Aerosmith, Liberal White Women, Palestinian activist at Liberal Prof’s Home, Stayin’ Alive, Rashida Tlaib, Maxine Waters

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST
Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts
Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify
Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio
Catch the show in its entirety here:
Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM
1. Aerosmith coming to IndySource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Aerosmith comin to Indy – https://fox59.com/indiana-news/aerosmiths-farewell-tour-now-set-for-jan-2025-at-gainbridge-fieldhouse/
2. Liberal right women are the worst.Source:Getty
Liberal right women are the worst.
3. ‘Please leave!’ A Jewish UC Berkeley dean confronts pro-Palestinian activist at his homeSource:Getty
Listen:
reference:
Jewish UC Berkeley dean confronts pro-Palestinian activist at his home – Los Angeles Times (latimes.com)
4. “Stayin Alive” by the Bee Gees
Tony Katz Thursday Music Moment
Song – Stayin Alive
Band – Bee Gees
Album – Saturday Night Fever soundtrack
Year – 1977
Listen:
5. Rashida Tlaib won’t talk about the “Death to America” chants in her district
6. Maxine Waters complains about people approaching her in a restaurant after she urged those to do the same to Republicans
Listen: