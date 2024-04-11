Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr – 4/11/24: Aerosmith, Liberal White Women, Palestinian activist at Liberal Prof’s Home, Stayin’ Alive, Rashida Tlaib, Maxine Waters

Published on April 11, 2024

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 

1. Aerosmith coming to Indy

1990 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Aerosmith comin to Indy – https://fox59.com/indiana-news/aerosmiths-farewell-tour-now-set-for-jan-2025-at-gainbridge-fieldhouse/

2. Liberal right women are the worst.

News- Women's March in New York City Source:Getty

Liberal right women are the worst.

3. ‘Please leave!’ A Jewish UC Berkeley dean confronts pro-Palestinian activist at his home

Erwin Chemerinsky At The ALOUD Series Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Jewish UC Berkeley dean confronts pro-Palestinian activist at his home – Los Angeles Times (latimes.com)

4. “Stayin Alive” by the Bee Gees

Tony Katz Thursday Music Moment
 
Song – Stayin Alive
Band – Bee Gees
Album – Saturday Night Fever soundtrack
Year – 1977
 
Listen:

5. Rashida Tlaib won’t talk about the “Death to America” chants in her district

6. Maxine Waters complains about people approaching her in a restaurant after she urged those to do the same to Republicans

Listen:

