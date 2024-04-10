Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr – 4/10/24: Mayorkas, Biden, Defund the Police, Ryan Mears, Inflation, Tony and Matt’s Anniversary

Tony Katz and the Morning News – 3rd Hr:
1. Mayorkas impeachment moving to the Senate, but will he be tried?Source:Getty
2. Biden buying votes by cancelling student debtSource:Getty
Lawmakers React To Biden’s Latest Student Debt Forgiveness Plan (wibc.com)
3. Actions have consequences.Source:Getty
Oakland moved to defund the police. Here are the results – https://www.nationalreview.com/news/oakland-crime-wave-burglaries-nearly-doubled-over-last-three-years-as-arrests-cut-in-half/
4. Ryan Mears concerned about self defense shootingsSource:Getty
IMPD sees rise in self-defense shootings across Indy | wthr.com
5. Inflation is up and stocks tumbleSource:Getty
Inflation report hammers Fed rate cut bets, sends stocks sharply lower (msn.com)
6. Tony and Matt celebrating anniversaries this year on WIBCSource:Getty
