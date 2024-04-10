Listen Live
Politics

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr – 4/10/24: Mayorkas, Biden, Defund the Police, Ryan Mears, Inflation, Tony and Matt’s Anniversary

Published on April 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News – 3rd Hr: 

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST 

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts 

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify 

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio 

Catch the show in its entirety here: 

Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

 

1. Mayorkas impeachment moving to the Senate, but will he be tried?

Republican-Senators-hold-press-conference-on-Mayorkas-impeachmen Source:Getty

 

reference:

The Senate’s Duty to Put Mayorkas on Trial – WSJ

2. Biden buying votes by cancelling student debt

Biden announces cancellation of an additional $1.2 billion in student loan debt for about 153,000 borrowers. Source:Getty

Listen:

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/mayorkas-and-biden

 

reference: 

Lawmakers React To Biden’s Latest Student Debt Forgiveness Plan (wibc.com)

3. Actions have consequences.

A protester holds a 'Defund The Police' placard during the... Source:Getty

reference:

Oakland moved to defund the police. Here are the results – https://www.nationalreview.com/news/oakland-crime-wave-burglaries-nearly-doubled-over-last-three-years-as-arrests-cut-in-half/

 

4. Ryan Mears concerned about self defense shootings

Indianapolis Cityscapes And City Views Source:Getty

Listen:

https://omny.fm/shows/tony-katz-today/defund-the-police-and-ryan-mears

reference:

IMPD sees rise in self-defense shootings across Indy | wthr.com

5. Inflation is up and stocks tumble

An empty wallet with no money in the hand of an elderly white man about to place an order at a cafe Source:Getty

Listen:

reference:

Inflation report hammers Fed rate cut bets, sends stocks sharply lower (msn.com)

6. Tony and Matt celebrating anniversaries this year on WIBC

Celebration glasses on hands. Hand drawn doodle vector illustration Source:Getty

Listen:

Trending
Tony Katz 6 items
Producer Karl

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr – 4/10/24: Mayorkas, Biden, Defund the Police, Ryan Mears, Inflation, Tony and Matt’s Anniversary

Police Tape
Donnie Burgess

Indy Police Make Quick Arrest in 5-Year-Old Girl’s Death

US-LIFESTYLE-WEAPONS-LAW
Producer Karl

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears is concerned with the rise of self-defense shootings

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 03 Drake at Indiana State
Kurt Darling

Report: ISU Finalizing Deal To Hire Matthew Graves As Head Coach

IMPD Paff Post
Donnie Burgess

IMPD Confirm Indy Woman’s Passing, Foul Play Not Suspected

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close