Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/7/25: Counterfeit Jewelry nabbed in Indy, Gavin Newsom did NOT change, Daylight Saving Time, Another tariff pause, Time to eliminate Dept of Edu
1. Indianapolis: Counterfeit jewelry worth $4.62 million seized
Indianapolis: Counterfeit jewelry worth $4.62 million seized – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic | WISH-TV |
2. Gavin Newsom hasn't changed, don't trust him
Gavin Newsom didn’t “break” with anyone – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/mar/6/gavin-newsom-breaks-democrats-transgender-athletes/
….believe him at your peril.
3. Time to spring forward again
4. Another pause in the tariff war
5. Time to get ride of the Dept of Edu
