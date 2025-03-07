Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/7/25: Counterfeit Jewelry nabbed in Indy, Gavin Newsom did NOT change, Daylight Saving Time, Another tariff pause, Time to eliminate Dept of Edu

Published on March 7, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Indianapolis: Counterfeit jewelry worth $4.62 million seized

Source: Getty

Indianapolis: Counterfeit jewelry worth $4.62 million seized – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic | WISH-TV |

2. Gavin Newsom hasn't changed, don't trust him

Source: Getty

Gavin Newsom didn’t “break” with anyone – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/mar/6/gavin-newsom-breaks-democrats-transgender-athletes/

….believe him at your peril.

3. Time to spring forward again

Source: Getty

4. Another pause in the tariff war

Source: Getty

5. Time to get ride of the Dept of Edu

Source: Getty

