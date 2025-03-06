Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/6/25: GOP working to eliminate mail in ballots, Jasmine Crockett, Zepbound, VA to cut 70,000, Stagflation, PETA wants Trump to use potatoes at Easter Egg Roll

Published on March 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. GOP moving to change the insanity of mail in voting

GOP moving to change the insanity of mail in voting
Source: Getty

GOP moving to change the insanity of mail in voting

GOP moving to change the insanity of mail in voting – https://x.com/BehizyTweets/status/1897089026135646294

2. Jasmine Crockett with another masterpiece

Jasmine Crockett with another masterpiece
Source: Getty

3. VA to cut 70,000 jobs

VA to cut 70,000 jobs
Source: Getty

VA to cut 70,000 jobs – https://www.wsj.com/politics/policy/veterans-affairs-announces-plans-to-cut-70-000-employees-d836d953?mod=hp_lead_pos3

4. The UK wants Apple to create a backdoor

The UK wants Apple to create a backdoor
Source: Getty

The UK wants Apple to create a backdoor – https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2025/03/apple-appeals-uks-secret-demand-for-backdoor-access-to-encrypted-user-data/

5. Tariffs and stagnation

Tariffs and stagnation
Source: Getty

Tariffs and stagnation – https://www.cnbc.com/2025/03/04/stagflation-fears-swirl-as-trump-tariffs-take-effect-and-economy-slows.html

6. PETA asks Trump to use potatoes at Easter Egg Roll

PETA asks Trump to use potatoes at Easter Egg Roll
Source: Getty

PETA asks Trump to use potatoes at Easter Egg Roll

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close