Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/6/25: GOP working to eliminate mail in ballots, Jasmine Crockett, Zepbound, VA to cut 70,000, Stagflation, PETA wants Trump to use potatoes at Easter Egg Roll

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

1. GOP moving to change the insanity of mail in voting

Source: Getty

GOP moving to change the insanity of mail in voting

GOP moving to change the insanity of mail in voting – https://x.com/BehizyTweets/status/1897089026135646294