Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/31/25: Are you going to watch March Madness with Purdue out? Rep Victoria Spartz joins Tony, Tariffs bring uncertainty, Markets don’t like uncertainty, “Signalgate” is more Democratic politicking

Published on March 31, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Are you going to watch Madness with Purdue out?

2. Rep. Victoria Spartz talks about the Dem agitators that showed up at her Town Halls

3. Tariffs bring on uncertainty, and the markets do not like uncertainty

4. Signal App story is strictly because political, because the Dems said nothing when Lloyd Austin went AWOL

