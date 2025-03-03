Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/3/25: Part II Legislative Session, Dolly Parton Experience, Why did Zelensky Blow Up The Deal? Stuffed Crust Domino’s Pizza

Published on March 3, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Part II of the legislative session

Source: Getty

2. Braun tasks First Lady with securing funding for Dolly Parton's Imagination Library

Source: Indiana Governor Mike Braun

3. What was the impetus for the blow up at the Oval Office?

Source: Getty

4. Delicious fresh Pizza with tomatoes, mashrooms, bacon and cheese mozzarella on the white wooden table. Top view.

Source: Getty

5. Why did Zelensky blow up the deal?

Source: Getty

