Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/28/25: Human bones found in Bloomington, Community East Hospital and other Indy Businesses without Water, Now Dems are proposing tax cuts? Why are they the tax cutters and not the Republicans? Overwhelmed Border Patrol during Biden Admin, Columbo controversy
1. Human Bones Discovered in Bloomington
2. Community East Hospital and other Indy Businesses without Water
3. Trump Warned U.S. Automakers Not to Raise Prices in Response to Tariffs
Trump Warned U.S. Automakers Not to Raise Prices in Response to Tariffs – WSJ
4. IN Dems now putting forth tax cuts ideas. Republicans where are you?
5. Republican supermajorities make the party weak
6. All the child trafficking that occurred during the Biden administration, because the border patrol was overwhelmed by its caseloads
7. Tony misses on Columbo Theme. There was some dispute, is this really the Sunday Night Movie theme?
here’s the short version of the theme.
It is Columbo
