Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/28/25: Human bones found in Bloomington, Community East Hospital and other Indy Businesses without Water, Now Dems are proposing tax cuts? Why are they the tax cutters and not the Republicans? Overwhelmed Border Patrol during Biden Admin, Columbo controversy

Published on March 28, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Human Bones Discovered in Bloomington

Source: WISH-TV

2. Community East Hospital and other Indy Businesses without Water

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC News

3. Trump Warned U.S. Automakers Not to Raise Prices in Response to Tariffs

Source: Getty

Trump Warned U.S. Automakers Not to Raise Prices in Response to Tariffs – WSJ

4. IN Dems now putting forth tax cuts ideas. Republicans where are you?

Source: Getty

5. Republican supermajorities make the party weak

Source: Getty

6. All the child trafficking that occurred during the Biden administration, because the border patrol was overwhelmed by its caseloads

Source: Getty

7. Tony misses on Columbo Theme. There was some dispute, is this really the Sunday Night Movie theme? 

Source: Getty

here’s the short version of the theme. 

It is Columbo

