Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/28/25: Human bones found in Bloomington, Community East Hospital and other Indy Businesses without Water, Now Dems are proposing tax cuts? Why are they the tax cutters and not the Republicans? Overwhelmed Border Patrol during Biden Admin, Columbo controversy

Catch the show in its entirety here:

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

7. Tony misses on Columbo Theme. There was some dispute, is this really the Sunday Night Movie theme?

Source: Getty

Tony misses on Columbo Theme. There was some dispute, is this really the Sunday Night Movie theme?

here’s the short version of the theme.

It is Columbo