Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 3/20/25: Indy Eleven, New IU Coach Darian DeVries, Greenpeace hit with $667 Million judgement, Leftism and college educated white women, Fed Rates to stay put, Trump to sign EO to eliminate Dept of Edu

Published on March 20, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Indy Eleven eyeing MLS alternative as current league expands divisions

Indy Eleven eyeing MLS alternative as current league expands divisions
Source: indy eleven

Indy Eleven eyeing MLS alternative as current league expands divisions – Indianapolis Business Journal

2. Hoosier fans don't seem to be enthused about new Coach

Hoosier fans don't seem to be enthused about new Coach
Source: Indiana Men's Basketball

New IU Men’s Basketball Coach Discusses Plan to Make “Banners Rise Again”

3. Greenpeace hit with $667 million judgement

Greenpeace hit with $667 million judgement
Source: Getty

Greenpeace hit with $667 million judgement – https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/greenpeace-dakota-access-pipeline-lawsuit-verdict/2025/03/19/id/1203544/

4. Leftism and college educated white women

Leftism and college educated white women – https://x.com/ComfortablySmug/status/1902404539640148196

5. Fed Rates staying put

Fed Rates staying put
Source: Getty

6. Trump to sign EO to eliminate Dep of Edu today

Trump to sign EO to eliminate Dep of Edu today
Source: Getty

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close