Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/7/25: Tara and Tony insert Billy Joel and Sting lyrics into conversation, Tom Rose, Carl’s Jr, ‘Big Game’ cigars, Super Bowl bets

Published on February 7, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Tara and Tony working Billy Joel & Sting lyrics into their conversation.

2. Former WIBC host Tom Rose to become ambassador to Poland

3. Carls Jr bringing back Girls in Bikinis Ads

4. Tony's 'Big Game' Cigar Picks

Source: Getty

5. Waltons Theme Song

6. Super Bowl Bets

Source: Getty

