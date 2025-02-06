Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/6/25: Pam Bondi getting to work, Jesse Brown, Blind Man getting gun permit, Egg Prices, Trump at National Prayer Breakfast

Published on February 6, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Pam Bondi quickly getting to work

Source: Getty

AG Pam Bondi and her Day One directives – https://www.foxnews.com/politics/bondis-day-one-doj-directives-renew-focus-death-penalty-combat-weaponization-justice-cartels

2. Blind man gets a gun permit, and everyone misses the point he doesn't make

3. Egg prices are result of the killing of chickens, not inflation.

Source: Getty

2.8M hens killed to prevent spread of bird flu – Indianapolis News | Indiana Weather | Indiana Traffic | WISH-TV |

4. Thursday Music Moment "I Will Survive"

5. I Love Lucy Theme

6. President Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast

