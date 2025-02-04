Listen Live
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/4/25: Pam Bondi Confirmed, Collins Yes Vote for Tulsi Gabbard, Tax Credits For Indiana Film Production, Meta leaves DE for TX, Syria seeking investment, Shamrock Shake is back, Communist Jesse Brown

Published on February 4, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Pam Bondi confirmed as the next AG

Pam Bondi confirmed as the next AG
2. Susan Collins a "yes" vote for Tulsi Gabbard.

Susan Collins a "yes" vote for Tulsi Gabbard.
3. Tax credits for film production in Indiana?

Tax credits for film production in Indiana?
4. Meta leaves Delaware for Texas

Meta leaves Delaware for Texas
Meta leaves Delaware for Texas – https://www.newsmax.com/finance/streettalk/meta-delaware-texas/2025/02/01/id/1197432/

5. Syria seeking Western Investment

Syria seeking Western Investment
6. Shamrock Shake is back

Shamrock Shake is back
7. Communist Jesse ousted from his caucus

