Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/26/25: Where are the Epstein files, Judge continues to block Trump, Near miss at Midway, GM Stock buybacks, Laurel Libby is censured in Maine for supporting girls sports, Dan Crenshaw threatens to kill Tucker Carlson

Published on February 26, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Where are those Epstein files?

2. Judge continues to block Trump administration's freeze on federal aid

3. Near miss at Midway

4. Stock buybacks at GM

5. Maine legislature censures Rep. Laurel Libby for pointing out trans athlete who won girls' competition

6. Dan Crenshaw appears to threaten Tucker Carlson in hot mic moment

