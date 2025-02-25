Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/25/25: Recall on nutritional shakes linked to 11 deaths, We’re not blaming Russia for the war in Ukraine, Tariffs on Mexico and Canada, Anti-ICE activists in Los Angeles

Published on February 25, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Nutritional shakes recalled after listeria infections killed 11 and hospitalized dozens

2. We're not blaming Russia for the war in Ukraine?

Source: Getty

We’re not blaming Russia for the war in Ukraine? That’s weird – https://www.wsj.com/world/russia/trump-putin-us-russia-economic-deal-679a9d26?mod=hp_lead_pos1

….it’s a take – https://www.nationalreview.com/corner/do-we-have-to-lie-on-russias-behalf/

3. Vivek Ramaswamy Launches Campaign For Governor Of Ohio

Source: Getty

Vivek is running for Governor of Ohio – https://nypost.com/2025/02/24/us-news/vivek-ramaswamy-officially-announces-run-for-ohio-governor/

4. Tariffs on Mexico and Canada coming back?

Source: Getty

5. Anti-ICE activists disrupt raids throughout Los Angeles County

Source: Getty

Anti-ICE activists disrupt raids throughout Los Angeles County | KTLA

