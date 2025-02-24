Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/24/25: No Pot for Hoosiers (yet), Apple to bring jobs back to the US, Will Indiana make a play for those jobs, Jonah Goldberg getting grief
1. No marijuana for Hoosiers (for now)
2. Apple CEO Tim Cook bringing jobs back to the US?
Apple will spend more than $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years – Apple
Gerry Dick joins to discuss.
3. Will Indiana make a play for these returning Apple jobs?
4. Murder She Wrote Theme
5. Jonah Goldberg getting grief online
