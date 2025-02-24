Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/24/25: No Pot for Hoosiers (yet), Apple to bring jobs back to the US, Will Indiana make a play for those jobs, Jonah Goldberg getting grief

Published on February 24, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. No marijuana for Hoosiers (for now)

No marijuana for Hoosiers (for now)
Source: Getty

2. Apple CEO Tim Cook bringing jobs back to the US?

Apple CEO Tim Cook bringing jobs back to the US?
Source: Getty

Apple will spend more than $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years – Apple

Gerry Dick joins to discuss. 

3. Will Indiana make a play for these returning Apple jobs?

Will Indiana make a play for these returning Apple jobs?
Source: Getty

4. Murder She Wrote Theme

5. Jonah Goldberg getting grief online

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close