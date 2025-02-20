Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/20/25: Tony reports from CPAC, Dating Hacks, Dems crazy reactions to Trump Agenda, The young are having “old lady issues”

Published on February 20, 2025

Craig Collins in for Tony Katz  Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
1. Tony Katz at CPAC

Tony Katz at CPAC
Source: Tony Katz

2. Dating hacks

Dating hacks
Source: Getty

3. Dems crazy reactions to Trump agenda

4. The young are getting "Old Lady Issues"

The young are getting "Old Lady Issues"
Source: Getty

