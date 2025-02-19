Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/19/25: Would Tara be interested in Fat Babies wearing Fedoras calendar? Sponsoring Youth Entrepreneurship, Inflation to stay for another year, It’s been a morning of tech issues, Cynthia Erivo is not kind
1. Would Tara support a Fat Babies wearing Fedora's calendar?
2. Free Covid tests still?
3. Sponsoring Youth Entrepreneurship
Don Wettrick from STARTedUP Foundation joins Tony to discuss.
4. Expect inflation for another year
5. It's been a morning of technical problems
6. Cynthia Erivo is not kind
Cynthia Erivo to play the part of Jesus. Can’t wait til she plays Mohammed – https://twitchy.com/amy-curtis/2025/02/18/cynthia-erivo-to-play-jesus-in-jesus-christ-superstar-n2408534
