Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/19/25: Would Tara be interested in Fat Babies wearing Fedoras calendar? Sponsoring Youth Entrepreneurship, Inflation to stay for another year, It’s been a morning of tech issues, Cynthia Erivo is not kind

Published on February 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Would Tara support a Fat Babies wearing Fedora's calendar?

2. Free Covid tests still?

Free Covid tests still?
Source: Getty

3. Sponsoring Youth Entrepreneurship

Sponsoring Youth Entrepreneurship
Source: Getty

Don Wettrick from STARTedUP Foundation joins Tony to discuss.

4. Expect inflation for another year

Expect inflation for another year
Source: Getty

5. It's been a morning of technical problems

It's been a morning of technical problems
Source: Getty

6. Cynthia Erivo is not kind

Cynthia Erivo is not kind
Source: Getty

Cynthia Erivo to play the part of Jesus. Can’t wait til she plays Mohammed – https://twitchy.com/amy-curtis/2025/02/18/cynthia-erivo-to-play-jesus-in-jesus-christ-superstar-n2408534

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close