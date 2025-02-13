Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/13/25: Tara Hastings Laughs at Hedgehogs, Europe has immigration problems like the US, Pete Hegseth, New EPA chiefs outs outrageous Climate Spending, Reuters was being funded by USAID, Tony invites Indiana Mayors on the show
1. Tara laughs at Tony's Hedgehog reference
2. Like the US, Germany and Europe has an immigration problem
3. Pete Hegseth meets with NATO
Urges NATO to increase their spending.
4. Obama owes Romney an apology
5. Trump’s EPA chief vows to claw back $20 billion in climate funding
Trump’s EPA chief vows to claw back $20 billion in climate funding – The Washington Post
6. USAID was funding Reuters
7. Entertainment Tonight Theme Song
8. Tony invites Indiana mayors to talk Property Taxes
