Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/13/25: Tara Hastings Laughs at Hedgehogs, Europe has immigration problems like the US, Pete Hegseth, New EPA chiefs outs outrageous Climate Spending, Reuters was being funded by USAID, Tony invites Indiana Mayors on the show

Published on February 13, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. Tara laughs at Tony's Hedgehog reference

2. Like the US, Germany and Europe has an immigration problem

Like the US, Germany and Europe has an immigration problem
Source: Getty

3. Pete Hegseth meets with NATO

Pete Hegseth meets with NATO
Source: Getty

Urges NATO to increase their spending.

4. Obama owes Romney an apology

Obama owes Romney an apology
Source: Getty

5. Trump’s EPA chief vows to claw back $20 billion in climate funding

Trump’s EPA chief vows to claw back $20 billion in climate funding
Source: Getty

Trump’s EPA chief vows to claw back $20 billion in climate funding – The Washington Post

6. USAID was funding Reuters

USAID was funding Reuters
Source: Getty

7. Entertainment Tonight Theme Song

8. Tony invites Indiana mayors to talk Property Taxes

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close