Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/12/25: ISU sued by ACLU, King of Jordan to help with Palestinian refugee, Ayanna Pressley wants censorship, Inflation is still here, The Left Won’t Learn
1. ISU Sued Over Lack Of Response To Requests For Pride Fest On Campus
2. Jordan's King Abdullah II offers to take in thousands of Palestinian children in a sign of openness to Trump's Gaza plan
3. Ayanna Pressley Says She Will Work with Anyone "Serious" About "Censoring" Americans
4. Inflation still with us. The tariffs aren't helping.
6. I have given up the idea that the Left will learn.
I have given up the idea that the Left will learn. Now I know that learning doesn’t get you elected in the Democrat Party – https://pjmedia.com/rick-moran/2025/02/11/liberal-analyst-democrats-who-are-going-all-in-to-defend-usaid-are-committing-political-suicide-n4936878
