Listen Live
Close
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 2/11/25: Killing chickens raise egg prices, Rod Blagojevich, The messaging behind the Super Bowl halftime show, $30 million lobbying the Indiana General Assembly, Ladies still loving Luigi Mangione

Published on February 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST  Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts  Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify  Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio  Catch the show in its entirety here:  Tony Katz + The Morning News – WIBC 93.1 FM 

1. A free range chicken on a farm in Sussex, on a sunny winter's day

A free range chicken on a farm in Sussex, on a sunny winter's day
Source: Getty

2. Blago pardoned by Trump

Blago pardoned by Trump
Source: Getty

Trump to pardon former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, Fox News confirms | Fox News

3. The messaging of the Super Bowl halftime show

The messaging of the Super Bowl halftime show
Source: Getty

4. $30 million lobbying the Indiana General Assembly

$30 million lobbying the Indiana General Assembly
Source: Getty

$30 million lobbying the Indiana General Assembly last year. Think I could be a lobbyist? – https://www.ibj.com/articles/almost-30m-spent-lobbying-indiana-general-assembly-last-year?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-headlines

5. They still love the United Healthcare CEO killer

They still love the United Healthcare CEO killer
Source: Getty

They still love the United Healthcare CEO killer – https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2025/feb/10/d-c-bar-hosts-love-letter-event-luigi-mangione-acc/

More from WIBC 93.1 FM

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close