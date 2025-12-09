Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr 12/9/25: WIBC is moving buildings. How do you invigorate Republican voters if redistricting happens here in Indiana. Florida is designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations. What are we doing? The Communist Chinese cannot be trusted. Property and gas taxes: We can do better. Pastor’s Son Busted: Jonathan Peternel son of Nathan Peternel, Podcast co-host with Lt Gov Micah Beckwith

Published on December 9, 2025

Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr  

1. WIBC is moving buildings

WIBC is moving – https://www.ibj.com/articles/wibc-fm-93-1-among-nine-radio-stations-moving-out-of-monument-circle-building?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel

2. How do you invigorate Republican voters if redistricting happens here in Indiana

3. Florida is designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations

4. What are we doing? The Communist Chinese cannot be trusted

5. Property and gas taxes: We can do better

6. Pastor’s Son Busted: Jonathan Peternel son of Nathan Peternel, Podcast co-host with Lt Gov Micah Beckwith

