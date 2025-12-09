Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

1. WIBC is moving buildings Source:n/a WIBC is moving – https://www.ibj.com/articles/wibc-fm-93-1-among-nine-radio-stations-moving-out-of-monument-circle-building?utm_source=ibj&utm_medium=home-carousel 2. How do you invigorate Republican voters if redistricting happens here in Indiana 3. Florida is designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations 4. What are we doing? The Communist Chinese cannot be trusted 5. Property and gas taxes: We can do better Source:Getty 6. Pastor’s Son Busted: Jonathan Peternel son of Nathan Peternel, Podcast co-host with Lt Gov Micah Beckwith